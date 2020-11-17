#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 17 November 2020
Poll: Have you met friends socially outdoors during Level 5?

The government is set to give gardaí the power to fine people who gather outside to drink alcohol.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 17 Nov 2020, 10:01 AM
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

A number of instances of people congregating over the weekend has prompted the government to move to introduce a regulation that will give gardaí the power to fine people who gather outside to drink alcohol.

With the new fines set to be approved by the cabinet later today, socialising has come under renewed focus. 

We’re currently under the most stringent Level 5 restrictions. There should be no mixing of households indoors, people cannot travel more than 5km from their home except for essential reasons, but a household can meet with one other household if it is outside, and not at their home.

People who live alone, lone parents and other people at risk of isolation are allowed to develop ‘social bubbles’ – meaning they can link up with a household and form one household unit. There cannot be more than one social bubble per household, however, and you can’t change the household you form a bubble with during the six weeks.

Today we’re asking: Have you met friends socially outdoors during Level 5?


Poll Results:

No, I haven't met anyone  (334)
Yes within regulations (290)
Yes but with more households than recommended (143)
No, but I have been mixing indoors (51)
I don't have friends (43)





About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

