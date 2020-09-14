Have you seen Andrew? Gardaí issue appeal to find missing Dublin man

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 21-year-old man who has been missing since this afternoon.

Andrew Fogarty was reported missing from the Belgard Square area of Tallaght at approximately 2pm today.

Andrew is described as being approximately 6 foot in height with a broad build, shaved head and a ginger beard. He also has a tattoo on his neck and was last seen wearing a lilac top.



Gardaí and Andrew’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Andrew’s whereabouts are asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.