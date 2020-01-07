Have you seen Bryan? Appeal for 32-year-old man missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help to trace a 32-year-old missing from Dublin.

Bryan Kennedy was last seen on Dorset Street in Dublin yesterday.

Bryan is described as being 5′ 8″ in height, of slim build with long blonde hair and long blonde beard.

When last seen he was wearing a black jacket with a yellow and black badge on the right shoulder, a grey t-shirt, a grey, white and black Logan tracksuit pants and black work boots.

Gardaí and Bryan’s family are concerned and are asking anyone who may know where Bryan is or may have seen him to contact Terenure Garda Station on 01-666 6400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.