Have you seen Chloe? Appeal for 15-year-old missing from Wicklow

GARDAÍ IN WICKLOW are seeking the public’s help to find a teenager who has been missing since yesterday.

Chloe Fitzgerald (15) was last seen in the Avoca area. She is described as being 5ft 1’’ in height, of small build with blue eyes and very dark brown hair.

When last seen Chloe was wearing a red coat, black and white zebra tracksuit bottoms and white runners.

Chloe is known to frequent the Dublin area. However, it is believed that she may have travelled to Portlaoise.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Arklow Garda Station on 0402-32304.