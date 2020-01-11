Have you seen Chloe? Gardaí seek help finding missing Dublin teenager

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING help from the public in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Chloe Clarke who has been missing for two days.

Chloe was last seen in the Blanchardstown area on Wednesday. She is described as five feet five inches in height, of slim build and with brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a red jacket.

Chloe is known to frequent the Dublin 8 area.

Anyone with any information that could help to find Chloe is asked to contact Gardaí in Blanchardstown on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.