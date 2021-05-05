Have you seen Dean? Gardaí issue appeal to trace man missing from Cork

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an appeal to trace the whereabouts of a 41-year-old man missing from Mallow, Co Cork since yesterday.

Dean Roberts has been missing from his home in Mallow since 9am yesterday morning. He is described as being 5’9’’ in height, with grey sandy hair, average build and blue eyes.

When last seen, Dean was wearing a long green jacket, navy tracksuit pants and a wine jumper.

Gardaí, with the assistance of Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery, Civil Defence, SARDA and the Coast Guard, are currently carrying out a search of the Nagles area of Co Cork where Dean is believed to possibly be.

However, Dean is believed to have access to a silver Citroen C5, 08-C-41938 and may have travelled elsewhere.

Dean’s family and Gardaí are concerned for his wellbeing and would ask that anyone with information on Dean’s whereabouts contact Gardaí on 999 or 112.