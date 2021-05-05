#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 5 May 2021
Advertisement

Have you seen Dean? Gardaí issue appeal to trace man missing from Cork

Gardaí are currently carrying out a search of the Nagles area of Co. Cork where Dean is believed to possibly be.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 5 May 2021, 3:21 PM
12 minutes ago 900 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5429000

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an appeal to trace the whereabouts of a 41-year-old man missing from Mallow, Co Cork since yesterday. 

Dean Roberts has been missing from his home in Mallow since 9am yesterday morning. He is described as being 5’9’’ in height, with grey sandy hair, average build and blue eyes.

When last seen, Dean was wearing a long green jacket, navy tracksuit pants and a wine jumper. 

Gardaí, with the assistance of Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery, Civil Defence, SARDA and the Coast Guard, are currently carrying out a search of the Nagles area of Co Cork where Dean is believed to possibly be.

However, Dean is believed to have access to a silver Citroen C5, 08-C-41938 and may have travelled elsewhere.

Dean’s family and Gardaí are concerned for his wellbeing and would ask that anyone with information on Dean’s whereabouts contact Gardaí on 999 or 112.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie