Have you seen Dylan? Appeal for 17-year-old missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are seeking the public’s help to find a teenager who has been missing from Dublin since Saturday.

Dylan Gavigan Kinsella was last seen in Dublin City on Saturday. Dylan is described as being 5ft 10” in height, of medium build with tight brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a white and navy hoodie, white and navy jacket and grey runners.

Anyone with information on Dylan’s whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Kevin Street Garda Station on (01) 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.