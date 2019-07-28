Have you seen Eirdjon? Gardaí seek public's help to find 17-year-old missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are seeking the public’s help to trace the whereabouts of a 17-year-old Albanian teenager who has been missing since Friday.

Eirdjon Gjidia was last seen at approximately 9pm on Friday when he was walking on Glendown Lawn in Templeogue.

Eirdjon is described as being approximately 5’9″ in height, of slim build, with short brown hair, green eyes and clean shaven.

When last seen he was wearing a blue t-shirt, blue skinny jeans and runners.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information on Eirdjon’s whereabouts to contact Terenure Garda Station on 01 – 6666400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.