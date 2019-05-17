Have you seen Gary? Gardaí seek public's help tracing missing 48-year-old Dublin man

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are seeking the public’s help in tracing Gary Hand (48) who has been missing since Wednesday morning.

Gary, who is described as being 5 foot 7 inches in height and of stocky build, was last seen at approximately 8.30am on Wednesday on the North Circular Road in Dublin 7.

Gary, who has hazel eyes and grey hair, was last seen wearing dark jeans and a grey tracksuit top.

His family are concerned for his well-being and are appealing to the public who can assist in locating him to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, The Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.