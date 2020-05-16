Have you seen Gerry? Appeal to find missing Dublin teenager

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since Thursday.

Gerry Connors, who was last seen in the Store Street area, is described as being approximately 4′ 6″ in height, of slim build with blue eyes and blonde hair.

When last seen, Gerry was wearing a red jacket and jeans.

Anyone with any information on Gerry’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Store Street on 01 666 8002, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.