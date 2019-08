GARDAÍ IN MEATH are seeking the public’s help to find a teenager who has been missing from Meath since Tuesday.

Kiera Mooney (13) was last seen in the Enfield area on Tuesday. Kiera is described as being 5ft 2’’ in height, of slim build with blue eyes and brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a grey tracksuit.

Anyone with information on Kiera’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Trim Garda Station on 046 9481540.