Tuesday 3 September, 2019
Have you seen Leanne? Appeal issued for teenager missing from Co Laois

It is believed that Leanna Cawley is in the company of a 19-year-old man and may be heading towards Northern Ireland.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 3 Sep 2019, 7:43 PM
13 minutes ago 1,689 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4794589
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ IN LAOIS are seeking the public’s help to find a teenager who has been missing from Portarlington since yesterday. 

Leanne Cawley (16) was last seen in Portarlington at 2pm on Monday. Leanne is described as being 5ft 5″ in height, of thin build with long brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a grey tracksuit bottoms, pink top and navy jacket.

It is believed that Leanne is in the company of a 19-year-old man and may be heading towards Northern Ireland. 

Gardaí and Leanne’s family are very concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portarlington Garda Station on 057 8623 112 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

