Have you seen Ryan? Appeal for 14-year-old missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are seeking the public’s help to find a teenage boy who has been missing from Dublin since yesterday.

Ryan McGuiness (14) was last seen on Eden Quay in Dublin city centre yesterday. Ryan is described as being 5ft 9″ in height and of slight build.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and a black Nike hat.

Gardaí and Ryan’s family are extremely concerned for his safety and well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Mullingar on 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 01800 666 111.

