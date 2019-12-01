This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Have you seen Sebastiana? Gardaí seek help finding missing Dublin teenager

Sebastiana Paun was last seen as approximately 9am on Saturday when she left her family home in Coolock.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 1 Dec 2019, 10:00 AM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/4913710
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an appeal to trace the whereabouts of a 13-year-old girl who has been missing from Dublin since yesterday morning. 

Sebastiana is described as being 5ft 7” in height with long dark hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a black shiny bubble zip up coat, short in length with a fur lining on the hood, and a pair of silver glitter runners.

Sebastiana is known to frequent the Jervis Street area of Dublin City Centre.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station 01-6664200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

