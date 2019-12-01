Have you seen Sebastiana? Gardaí seek help finding missing Dublin teenager

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an appeal to trace the whereabouts of a 13-year-old girl who has been missing from Dublin since yesterday morning.

Sebastiana Paun was last seen at approximately 9am on Saturday when she left her family home in Coolock.

Sebastiana is described as being 5ft 7” in height with long dark hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a black shiny bubble zip up coat, short in length with a fur lining on the hood, and a pair of silver glitter runners.

Sebastiana is known to frequent the Jervis Street area of Dublin City Centre.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station 01-6664200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.