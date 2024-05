DATING IN 2024 can be exhausting, or so dating app Bumble has discovered.

The app, which was designed to let women take the lead and send the first message, recently conducted their own research and found that 70% of users are experiencing dating app burn out.

In an effort to bring back a bit of spark, Bumble has launched a new feature allowing men to answer an evergreen question on a woman’s profile and send the first message.

Whether you’ve dipped your toe in the dating app pond, or you prefer to meet someone in real life, we want to know if you’ve given dating apps a go.

So today we’re asking: Have you tried dating apps?