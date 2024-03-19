Poll: Have you watched Irish Wish?

IRISH WISH IS Netflix’s latest romantic comedy, and as the title might suggest, it is set in Ireland and revolves around Lindsay Lohan’s character making a wish.

However it appears the movie is lacking any Irish charm as it has received mixed reviews, with The Journal’s own Carl Kinsella describing it as “low on rom, lower on com” and “not very Irish”.

The Guardian gave the film one star, saying that “pretty much no theme-park Ireland cliche is left unturned”.

Variety gave a kinder review, saying that Lohan’s chemistry with fellow co-star Ed Speleers makes it “watchable enough to get by”.

The film was released last Friday, just in time for St Patrick’s Day.

Whether you love it or loathe it, we want to know if you’ve watched Irish Wish.

So today we’re asking: Have you watched Irish Wish?

