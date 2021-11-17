Work in the live events or nightlife industry? Tell us how the Covid-19 restrictions have affected you

YESTERDAY EVENING, THE Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced that nightclubs and pubs are set to have a new closing time of midnight from tomorrow.

The move saw swift criticism, not least because nightclubs and people in the live events industry only saw their sector reopen (with 100% capacity at nightclubs and dancing allowed) on 22 October. There were some rules, including people needing to be seated for live entertainment in certain types of venues, but the sector was essentially able to open its doors again.

However, the recent rise in Covid-19 cases caused the government to give an update on restrictions yesterday evening, and among them was a decision on a 12am curfew for pubs and nightclubs.

Speaking at a press briefing after yesterday’s announcement, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said that the midnight deadline was “a curfew, not a closure”. She also suggested those in the night-time industry should seek employment elsewhere.

We want to know how these restrictions and guidelines have affected you – do you work in the nightlife or live events industry? Have you had your work affected by the decision? Do you fear for your job or sector, or do you believe things will be alright? Are you a DJ, promoter, booker, or bar worker?

If you’d like to have your say, you can email us at aoife@thejournal.ie and we will share your experiences in a forthcoming article.