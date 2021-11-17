#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 17 November 2021
Advertisement

Work in the live events or nightlife industry? Tell us how the Covid-19 restrictions have affected you

We want to hear your stories about how the restrictions since March 2020 have impacted your work life.

By Aoife Barry Wednesday 17 Nov 2021, 1:37 PM
1 hour ago 1,723 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5604112
People dancing in the Tramline club in Dublin.
Image: RollingNews.ie
People dancing in the Tramline club in Dublin.
People dancing in the Tramline club in Dublin.
Image: RollingNews.ie

YESTERDAY EVENING, THE Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced that nightclubs and pubs are set to have a new closing time of midnight from tomorrow. 

The move saw swift criticism, not least because nightclubs and people in the live events industry only saw their sector reopen (with 100% capacity at nightclubs and dancing allowed) on 22 October. There were some rules, including people needing to be seated for live entertainment in certain types of venues, but the sector was essentially able to open its doors again. 

However, the recent rise in Covid-19 cases caused the government to give an update on restrictions yesterday evening, and among them was a decision on a 12am curfew for pubs and nightclubs. 

Speaking at a press briefing after yesterday’s announcement, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said that the midnight deadline was “a curfew, not a closure”. She also suggested those in the night-time industry should seek employment elsewhere.

We want to know how these restrictions and guidelines have affected you – do you work in the nightlife or live events industry? Have you had your work affected by the decision? Do you fear for your job or sector, or do you believe things will be alright? Are you a DJ, promoter, booker, or bar worker?

If you’d like to have your say, you can email us at aoife@thejournal.ie and we will share your experiences in a forthcoming article.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie