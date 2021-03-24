Green senators table no confidence motion in Hazel Chu following decision to run in Seanad by-election

THREE GREEN SENATORS have tabled an internal motion of no confidence in Hazel Chu’s chairing of the party following her nomination to stand in the Seanad byelection.

Roisin Garvey, Pauline O’Reilly and junior minister Pippa Hackett put forward the motion at a meeting of the parliamentary party this evening, which is now underway.

Chu, the current Lord Mayor of Dublin, announced on Monday that she would run in the by-election next month after receiving nominations to do so from several Green Party TDs and three senators.

She did not receive backing from her party to run in the election, but deputy leader and Cabinet minister Catherine Martin was among those who nominated her.

It is understood this evening’s motion on Chu’s role in the party has no standing, as motions of no confidence can only apply to the leader of the party.

Sources within the party described the move as “odd” and suggested that the party does not have a role in the ongoing controversy over Chu’s nomination.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

It is understood that O’Reilly, one of those who tabled the motion, previously ran against Chu for the position of party chair.