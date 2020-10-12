Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu does not rule out joining Social Democrats

DUBLIN LORD MAYOR Hazel Chu has not ruled out joining the Social Democrats after she was reportedly approached by the party.

The Green Party councillor said that while she has no plans to join the party for the “forseeable future”, she will “see how it goes”.

It was reported in the Sunday Independent yesterday that discussions around Chu defecting from the Greens took place with her and Social Democrat TD Gary Gannon.

The newspaper reported that Gannon met with Chu to discuss the Covid-19 restrictions when the possibility of her joining the party arose.

Chu was asked about the possibility of joining the party on Monday.

She told the PA news agency: “For the forseeable future no, I think I have a job to do. The chain around my neck is nice and heavy for that reason, it keeps me in my place.

“We will see how it goes in the future.”

Chu, who is the Green Party’s Chairperson, was elected to Dublin City Council in last year’s local elections and is the 9th woman to hold the office of the Lord Mayor of Dublin.

She became the first Green Party councillor to be elected in the 2019 local elections for the ward of Pembroke and topped the poll with over 4,000 first preference votes.

With reporting from Cónal Thomas.