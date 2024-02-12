Advertisement
Andy Farrell Mairead Maguire
confidence is key

'He nailed it': Andy Farrell lauds confidence of young boy who sang Ireland's Call at Aviva

Eight-year-old Stevie Mulrooney first gained national attention on The Late Late Toy Show.
4
3.9k
1 hour ago

IRELAND RUGBY COACH Andy Farrell has applauded a young boy who sang a rendition of Ireland’s Call before yesterday’s Six Nations match against Italy.

Eight-year-old Stevie Mulrooney first gained national attention on The Late Late Toy Show last year, where he sang the same song and was surprised by players Peter O’Mahony and Bundee Aki.

Yesterday, he stood on the pitch at the Aviva Stadium alongside Jennifer Dalton, who sang the Italian national anthem.

Speaking at a press conference last night, Farrell expressed his shock at the young boy’s “amazing” confidence.

“I was just watching him the whole time,” he said.

“I didn’t know whether he was standing with his mother or not, but when I soon realised that the other lady wasn’t his mother and she was singing the national anthem for the Italians

“I wish our lads were confident like this.

“He was shoulders back and he was ready, waving to the crowd.”

He said Stevie “nailed it”.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     