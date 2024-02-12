'He nailed it': Andy Farrell lauds confidence of young boy who sang Ireland's Call at Aviva

IRELAND RUGBY COACH Andy Farrell has applauded a young boy who sang a rendition of Ireland’s Call before yesterday’s Six Nations match against Italy.

Eight-year-old Stevie Mulrooney first gained national attention on The Late Late Toy Show last year, where he sang the same song and was surprised by players Peter O’Mahony and Bundee Aki.

Yesterday, he stood on the pitch at the Aviva Stadium alongside Jennifer Dalton, who sang the Italian national anthem.

Absolutely brilliant! 👏



Stevie Mulrooney, the star of the Toy Show, sings Ireland's Call in front of a sold out Aviva Stadium.



Fantastic. 💚#IREvITA | #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/y8ftVi7MzJ — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 11, 2024

Speaking at a press conference last night, Farrell expressed his shock at the young boy’s “amazing” confidence.

“I was just watching him the whole time,” he said.

“I didn’t know whether he was standing with his mother or not, but when I soon realised that the other lady wasn’t his mother and she was singing the national anthem for the Italians

“I wish our lads were confident like this.

“He was shoulders back and he was ready, waving to the crowd.”

He said Stevie “nailed it”.