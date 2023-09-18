Four more people arrested and three charged over public order incident in Galway

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been charged in relation to a public order and endangerment incident in Galway city last week.

The incident occurred on the Headford Road in the city and involved a large group of people. A man and woman were seriously injured after they were run over by a car, and two other men were assaulted.

In total, four people were hospitalised.

Gardaí said last night that they had arrested four more people in connection with the ongoing investigation, bringing the total number of arrests to 19.

Three of the men arrested (aged 40s, 30s and 20s) have been charged and are due to appear before Galway District Court this morning.

A male juvenile has been released pending a referral to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme. Gardaí are still appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station at 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.