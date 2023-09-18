Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 18 September 2023 Dublin: 12°C
A still from a video of the incident which was widely circulated.
# Headford Road
Four more people arrested and three charged over public order incident in Galway
The total number of arrests has now reached 19.
6.5k
0
1 hour ago

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been charged in relation to a public order and endangerment incident in Galway city last week.

The incident occurred on the Headford Road in the city and involved a large group of people. A man and woman were seriously injured after they were run over by a car, and two other men were assaulted.

In total, four people were hospitalised. 

Gardaí said last night that they had arrested four more people in connection with the ongoing investigation, bringing the total number of arrests to 19.

Three of the men arrested (aged 40s, 30s and 20s) have been charged and are due to appear before Galway District Court this morning.

A male juvenile has been released pending a referral to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme. Gardaí are still appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station at 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags