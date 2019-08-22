This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 22 August, 2019
Staff scupper thieves stealing wax heads at Dublin museum

A man and a woman tried to steal three wax heads from the National Wax Museum yesterday.

By Ceimin Burke Thursday 22 Aug 2019, 4:09 PM
10 minutes ago 1,275 Views 7 Comments
museum Source: Gardaí

TWO HARE-BRAINED thieves saw their plans to steal wax heads from the National Wax Museum in Dublin foiled by cool headed staff members who chased them down.

A member of the public alerted staff to the attempted theft at the city centre attraction at around 2:20pm yesterday. Two staff members then ran after the criminals and apprehended them.

Gardaí from Pearse Street Garda Station arrested the pair, a man and a woman who are both in their 30s, and they appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice today.

The three stolen heads have been returned to the museum on Westmoreland Street.

Wax Museum WALL OF HEADS

The museum’s marketing manager Laoise Keaveney paid tribute to the staff for their handling of the incident.

“Thanks to the quick activities of the general public, the police and of course the strong staff members the heads were delighted be recovered,” she said.

We were very surprised as a member of the public rang us and we even received a message through on social media from a member of the public passing by who spotted it and hoped we’d get them back.

“The exhibitions are very important to the Museum and they’re irish art pieces so they’re invaluable really. We’re just happy to get them back,” she added.

