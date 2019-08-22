Staff scupper thieves stealing wax heads at Dublin museum

Source: Gardaí

TWO HARE-BRAINED thieves saw their plans to steal wax heads from the National Wax Museum in Dublin foiled by cool headed staff members who chased them down.

A member of the public alerted staff to the attempted theft at the city centre attraction at around 2:20pm yesterday. Two staff members then ran after the criminals and apprehended them.

Gardaí from Pearse Street Garda Station arrested the pair, a man and a woman who are both in their 30s, and they appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice today.

The three stolen heads have been returned to the museum on Westmoreland Street.

The museum’s marketing manager Laoise Keaveney paid tribute to the staff for their handling of the incident.

“Thanks to the quick activities of the general public, the police and of course the strong staff members the heads were delighted be recovered,” she said.

We were very surprised as a member of the public rang us and we even received a message through on social media from a member of the public passing by who spotted it and hoped we’d get them back.

“The exhibitions are very important to the Museum and they’re irish art pieces so they’re invaluable really. We’re just happy to get them back,” she added.