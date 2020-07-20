This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Stormont health committee member defends foreign holiday

Paula Bradshaw is going to a resort in Italy with her family next week.

By Press Association Monday 20 Jul 2020, 11:44 AM
Paula Bradshaw said her family had weighed it up and decided to proceed with the holiday.
Image: PA
Image: PA

STORMONT HEALTH COMMITTEE member Paula Bradshaw has defended her decision to proceed with a foreign holiday against the executive’s guidance on non-essential travel.

Bradshaw, who is the Alliance Party’s health spokesperson, is going to an all-inclusive hotel in Italy with her family next week.

The South Belfast MLA insisted she was not breaking any laws or being disrespectful to anyone who was working to suppress the virus in Northern Ireland.

The executive’s coronavirus guidance is not to travel abroad unless it is essential.

“I’m not breaking any laws,” she said. “The guidance is there around all of those measures and we as a family have weighed it up.

If the holiday is cancelled, the holiday is cancelled but it’s our intention to proceed at this point.

“I am not breaking any law and I’m not trying to be disrespectful of the work of anybody during this pandemic to keep it under control.

“In many ways I’ve tried to play an active part, so we’re just going to proceed on that basis.”

Bradshaw, who is also Assembly private secretary to her party leader and Stormont justice minister Naomi Long, told BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show:

“A lot of people are going on holidays, a lot of people will be doing the same as we’re doing, so that’s where we’re at.”

She added: “I just felt we’ve spent so much time in lockdown, we’re going to an all-inclusive resort, we will be respectful when we get there and we’ll just spend some peaceful time as a family.”

