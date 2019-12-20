This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 20 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Package of health support for former residents of Mother and Baby Homes announced

The report was submitted and discussed in Cabinet yesterday.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 20 Dec 2019, 2:06 PM
24 minutes ago 495 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4943391
Health Minister Simon Harris
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Health Minister Simon Harris
Health Minister Simon Harris
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

A PACKAGE OF health and well-being supports for former residents of Mother and Baby Homes and related institutions has been announced by Health Minister Simon Harris.

The report was submitted and discussed in Cabinet yesterday. 

The package of supports will include the provision of additional counselling services to help support the needs of former residents, the introduction of a dedicated patient advocacy liaison service for former residents and the commencement of a targeted health research study. 

The measures being announced today are based on the recommendations of the inter-departmental working group.

Harris established the working group earlier this year to examine the recommendations from the Collaborative Forum for Former Residents of Mother and Baby Homes and Related Institutions.

In undertaking their assessment, the working group sought to adequately and appropriately consider the specific needs of former residents and provide a compassionate and holistic response to their health and well-being concerns. 

Taking account of the working group’s recommendations and in recognition of former residents’ mental health and specific need for psychological support, additional counselling supports will be provided next year as part of the National Counselling Service in the HSE.

A dedicated patient advocacy liaison service, which will act as a direct contact point of support for former residents, will also be established within the HSE.

Finally, arrangements will be made to commence a targeted programme of health research, which will include individual health assessments of former residents to inform the broader research study, the aim of which will be to contribute to health and well-being policy and improve the health outcomes of former residents.

“I am confident that the range of service supports now being provided will be of considerable benefit to former residents of Mother and Baby Homes and will directly assist, in a practical way, the individual health needs of former residents,” Harris said. 

The Department of Health has said it will now engage with the HSE to ensure the effective implementation and timely provision of the agreed package of supports for the former residents next year. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie