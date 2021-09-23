#Open journalism No news is bad news

Proposed Covid bonus for healthcare workers could cost over €1 billion

Michael McGrath said the Government will be dealing with the matter in the next few weeks.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 23 Sep 2021, 2:02 PM
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

PUBLIC EXPENDITURE MINISTER Michael McGrath has said the cost of granting ten days additional leave to healthcare workers as recognition of their work during the pandemic would cost the State over €1 billion. 

A Labour Court recommendation issued on Monday estimated that the direct cost of granting the leave would be around €377 million. However, McGrath said that once overtime and agency staff brought in to cover the days are taken into the account, the final figure would be “well over €1 billion”. 

Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One, McGrath said the Government is committed to expressing their gratitude to frontline healthcare workers who he described as “outstanding”. 

“We are still living with Covid and I want to join with others in paying tribute to frontline health care workers who were outstanding over the last 18 months and the government believes we need to give special recognition to that,” he said. 

However, McGrath said he will deal with the issue of special recognition for healthcare workers in the coming weeks but said he was also conscious of those working in the private sector who had also put in a massive effort during the pandemic. 

“I am giving a commitment to dealing with this issue in the next few weeks. There is a lot of complexity here because the whole of society played such a big role in getting us through the pandemic. We should not pursue a divisive approach to the issue of compensation for workers,” he added.

Unions had sought some form of special recognition for healthcare staff as far back as last year.

Health service employers in France, Northern Ireland, Denmark and elsewhere have offered staff bonuses or pay increases in recognition of their work over the past year.

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

