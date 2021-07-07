#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 18°C Wednesday 7 July 2021
Bonus for healthcare staff for their work during the pandemic being 'actively considered'

The Taoiseach did not say if it will be a monetary bonus or additional leave, but said the public expendture minister is looking at all options.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 7 Jul 2021, 2:24 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has told the Dáil the government is “actively” considering a bonus for healthcare workers to recognise their efforts throughout the pandemic.

While he did not say if it will be a monetary bonus or additional leave, he confirmed that Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath is looking at all options.

Labour Leader Alan Kelly requested the government gift healthcare workers a €1,000 pandemic payment to recognise their work on the frontline.

He told the Taoiseach that other countries have awarded their workers and said the government cannot drag its feet as many workers have had to pay out on such things as childcare and car clamping fees during the pandemic.

Healthcare workers in Northern Ireland and Scotland received a £500 (€570) payment in recognition for their work during the pandemic.

Earlier this year, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation called for frontline healthcare workers to receive some compensation for their work during the pandemic.

Responding, the Taoiseach said McGrath is looking to other countries and the level of compensation they paid out.

Marin said the government is fully committed to recognising the sacrifices public sector workers made.

In February, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said workers that worked through the pandemic could receive cash payments or additional leave as an appreciation for their efforts. 

Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

