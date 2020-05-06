This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Healthcare workers to pay €90 for childcare each week under latest government plan

Childcare workers will be paid €15 per hour.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 6 May 2020, 5:58 PM
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Image: Eamonn Farrell

CHILDCARE IS TO be provided to families of healthcare workers from the 18 May.

Outlining the details of the plan today, Childrens Minister Katherine Zappone said the new scheme would provide special childcare arrangements for 5,000 families.

Families will have to pay €90 per week for a childcare worker to look after children in the home, but the majority of the cost will be paid by the state, said the minister.

A total of 45 hours per week of childcare is available under the new plan.

She said the cost of the scheme will be €4.7 million per week.

Childcare will be provided for a period of four weeks, with a review to take place after two weeks and also at the end of the month-long period.

Childcare workers that are employed under the scheme will be paid €15 per hour. Normal PRSI payments and leave arrangements will be honoured by the State, said Zappone.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Zappone said her department are also working on phase three of the government’s roadmap which will see creches reopen.

She said it is “inevitable” that childcare services and creches will not be able to reopen with the same capacity as before the lockdown.

As a result, the costs families have to pay are set to increase, she said adding that she does not envisage childcare businesses or families being able to absorb the costs. She said she will be arguing for state subsidies to substitute the gap.

Childcare for health workers is something which has been mooted for some time now, with the Taoiseach stating earlier this month that the government was ready to push the button on a plan.

However, measures to have childcare workers enter the homes of healthcare workers had to be cleared by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Leo Varadkar admitted a couple of weeks ago it was taking much longer than he would have liked to get a plan signed off on. 

“I understand people’s frustrations – public health has to be the number one concern.”

“I know people are very frustrated about it… whatever we do we have to get public health clearance, and one of the things we’ve tried to avoid during  the emergency is households mixing. So we just need to make sure that the National Health Emergency team are
satisfied with the proposal,” he said in April.

