SOCIAL PROTECTION MINISTER Heather Humphreys has been officially been announced as the new deputy leader of Fine Gael.

Incoming Taoiseach and new leader of Fine Gael Simon Harris announced Humphreys today as the replacement for Simon Coveney in the role, who on Tuesday announced he will be stepping aside from Cabinet next week.

Humphreys, a Monaghan native, will take up her new position from today.

Speaking on her appointment, she said it is a “great honour” to be asked to serve in as deputy leader of the party.

“I believe that we have a real opportunity now to reset the dial for Fine Gael, and to place a renewed focus on issues that our party and our country really cares about,” Humphreys said.

She said that as deputy leader, she is looking forward to “getting out on the ground, visiting our communities, and meeting as many people as possible”.

Advertisement

Harris said Humphreys is a “person of enormous ability and integrity and is deeply respected by grassroots members, local councillors and members of the parliamentary party alike”.

Simon Harris will seek Dáil approval on Tuesday to become the next Taoiseach.

Once he is sitting in the top seat, Harris’ first job will be picking his top team.

It is known that he only wants ministers serving in Cabinet that will seek a re-election.

There is also speculation that Humphreys could move back into the Department of Justice. She temporarily stepped into the position, along with Harris, when current Justice Minister Helen McEntee was on maternity leave.

Humphreys has previously served as Minister for Business and as Minister for Arts.

She was elected to the Dáil in February 2011 for the Cavan-Monaghan constituency.

With reporting by Christina Finn