#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Monday 23 August 2021
Advertisement

Heatwave and staycations bring €7.7 million increase in sales of fizzy drinks

Overall grocery spending dropped by 3.9% in the last 12 weeks.

By Emma Taggart Monday 23 Aug 2021, 4:58 PM
20 minutes ago 1,378 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5529795
Image: Shutterstock/Nykonchuk Oleksii
Image: Shutterstock/Nykonchuk Oleksii

A SWELTERING HEATWAVE and holidays at home have led to an increase in spending on fizzy drinks, savoury snacks, burgers and grilled meat.

With the mercury reaching over 30 degrees this summer, sales of fizzy drinks have increased by €7.7 million for the twelve weeks to 8 August. Irish shoppers also spent an extra €660,000 on savoury snacks and an additional €579,000 on chilled burgers and grilled meats.

Sales of coffee and tea both fell by 8% as indoor hospitality reopened and some workers returned to their offices.

Kantar has released its latest grocery figures for the period ending 8 August. The twelve weeks to 8 August saw a 3.9% decline in sales, as indoor hospitality reopened for those who were fully vaccinated.

Kantar retail analyst Emer Healy says: “People are enjoying getting out and about again – meeting up with friends and returning to their favourite restaurants – and that means they don’t need to buy as much food to eat at home”.

“Some of the best-selling categories during the Covid-19 lockdowns are now seeing the biggest sales drops. Sales of tea and coffee both fell by 8% as people have gradually got back to offices and can enjoy taking a break in coffee shops once again.”

A heatwave also prompted many people to fire up their barbecue and splash out on refreshing drinks. This led to an additional €7.7 million being spent on fizzy drinks as well as an extra €579,000 on chilled burgers and grilled meats and grills.

“The impact of the reopening of hospitality has been balanced slightly by a boom in staycations this summer. Instead of jetting overseas, many families have been packing up the car and heading to holiday rentals closer home,” Healy said.

“While the overall market is in decline, shoppers spent €7.7 million more on soft drinks, €664,000 more on savoury snacks, and €579,000 extra on chilled burgers and grilling meats as they made the most of the summer holidays and the August Bank Holiday,” she added.

The Kantar Worldpanel supermarket shares show that SuperValu has maintained its position as Ireland’s most popular supermarket with a 22.6% market share. This represents a 2.9% decline since last year.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Source: Source: Kantar

Consumers make frequent trips to SuperValu. On average shoppers took 21.1 trips in the latest 12 weeks which was the highest frequency amongst all retailers.

Tesco is currently the nation’s second largest retailer, with 21.3% of the market. Dunnes fell by 1.8% to hold a 20.9% share.

Lidl makes up 13.0% of the market share, slightly ahead of Aldi on 12.6%.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Taggart
emmataggart@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie