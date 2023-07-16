Tens of millions battling dangerously high temperatures as record heatwaves sweep the world

TENS OF MILLIONS of people are battling dangerously high temperatures around the world as record heat forecasts hung over parts of the US, Europe and Asia.

A powerful heatwave stretching from California to Texas was expected to peak, according to the US National Weather Service, which warned of an “extremely hot and dangerous weekend”.

Arizona’s state capital Phoenix recorded 16 straight days above 43 degree.

California’s Death Valley, one of the hottest places on Earth, is also likely to register new peaks today, with the mercury possibly rising to 54 degrees.

Authorities have been sounding the alarm, advising people to avoid outdoor activities in the daytime and to be wary of dehydration.

The Las Vegas weather service warned that assuming high temperatures naturally come with the area’s desert climate was “a DANGEROUS mindset! This heatwave is NOT typical desert heat”.

Southern California is fighting numerous wildfires, including one in Riverside County that has burned more than 7,500 acres and prompted evacuation orders.

Further north, the Canadian government reported that wildfires had burned a record-breaking 10 million hectares this year, with more damage expected as the summer drags on.

Historic highs forecast

In Europe, Italy faces weekend predictions of historic highs with the health ministry issuing a red alert for 16 cities including Rome, Bologna and Florence.

The weather centre warned Italians to prepare for “the most intense heatwave of the summer and also one of the most intense of all time”.

The thermometre is likely to hit 40 degrees in Rome by tomorrow and 43 degrees on Tuesday, smashing the record of 40.5 degrees set in August 2007.

The islands of Sicily and Sardinia could wilt under temperatures as high as 48 degrees, the European Space Agency warned – “potentially the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe”.

The Acropolis in Athens, one of Greece’s top tourist attractions, will close during the hottest hours today, for the third day running.

Tourists walk around the Acropolis hill during their visit to the Parthenon temple

In France, high temperatures and resulting drought are posing a threat to the farming industry, earning Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau criticism from climatologists for having brushed aside conditions as “normal enough for summer”.

This June was the second-hottest on record in France, according to the national weather agency, and several areas of the country have been under a heatwave alert since Tuesday.

There is little reprieve ahead for Spain, whose meteorological agency warned that a new heatwave Monday through Wednesday will bring temperatures above 40 degrees to the Canary Islands and the southern Andalusia region.

A burning forest fire close to homes near Puntagorda on the Canary Island of La Palma

Killer rains

As torrential rains lashed northern Japan today, a man was found dead in a flooded car, a week after seven people were killed in similar weather in the country’s southwest.

Parts of eastern Japan are expected to reach 38-39 degrees today and tomorrow, with the meteorological agency warning temperatures could hit previous records.

In South Korea, rescuers today battled to reach people trapped in a flooded tunnel, after heavy rains for the last four days triggered floods and landslides that killed at least 33 people and left 10 missing.

The country is at the peak of its summer monsoon season, with more rain forecast through to Wednesday.

Rescuers search for survivors along a road submerged by floodwaters leading to an underground tunnel in Cheongju, South Korea

In northern India, relentless monsoon rains have reportedly killed at least 90 people, following burning heat.

Major flooding and landslides are common during India’s monsoons, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity.

China today issued several temperature alerts, warning thermometers could reach 40-45 degrees in the partly desert region of Xinjiang, and 39 degrees in southern Guangxi region.

Morocco was slated for above-average temperatures this weekend with highs of 47 degrees in some provinces – more typical of August than July – sparking concerns for water shortages, the meteorological service said.

River Tigris shrinking

In Iraq, where scorching summers are common, 37-year-old Wissam Abed usually cools off from Baghdad’s brutal summer by swimming in the Tigris river.

But as rivers dry up, so does the age-old pastime.

With temperatures near 50 degrees and wind whipping through the city like a hairdryer, Abed stood in the middle of the river, but the water only comes up to his waist.

“Year after year, the water situation gets worse,” he told AFP.

While it can be difficult to attribute a particular weather event to climate change, scientists insist that global warming – linked to dependence on fossil fuels – is behind the multiplication and intensification of heatwaves.

The EU’s climate monitoring service said the world saw its hottest June on record last month.

