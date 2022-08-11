Status Yellow high temperature warning to take effect from 12pm

POSSIBLE HEATWAVE CONDITIONS and temperatures well into the 20s are closing in with high heat expected in many parts of the country over the next few days.

Met Éireann said it will be very warm or hot today, tomorrow and Saturday with maximum temperatures of 27 to 29 degrees Celsius.

A Status Yellow high temperature warning for Leinster and Munster takes effect at 12pm today.

It will remain in place until 6am on Sunday morning.

The forecaster said it will be “uncomfortably warm” at night with temperatures generally staying above 15 degrees. The forecaster warned of heat stress, particularly for vulnerable people, and a high solar UV index alongside risk of water-related incidents.

Yesterday saw the highest August temperature in almost 20 years.

The Oak Park station in Co Carlow hit 29.2 degrees yesterday, 9.3 degrees above the 1981-2010 long-term average.

The highest temperature at our synoptic stations today was at Oak Park, Co Carlow with 29.2°C, which is 9.3°C above its 1981-2010 long term average and the highest August temperature in Ireland since 2003📈🌡️ pic.twitter.com/F4hdFpd60G — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 10, 2022

The highest ever August temperature – 31.5 degrees – was recorded 27 years ago at the same station in Co Carlow.

Met Éireann said the likelihood is quite low of temperatures exceeding that this week, but heat topping 30 degrees “cannot be ruled out”.

The forecaster said the Oak Park station will be one to watch later in the week, especially tomorrow and Saturday, in case it does exceed this limit.

Met Éireann meteorologist Paul Downes wrote that this is the “first time this summer” the forecaster can say with “a high degree of confidence” that heatwave criteria will be met in some parts of the country.

A heatwave is when temperatures reach at least 25 degrees on five or more consecutive days at the same location.

Downes said this metric looks likely in much of Munster and Leinster. Many areas of these provinces are likely to reach the upper 20s on Friday, Saturday and possibly Sunday.

But sea breezes especially on east and south-east coasts will limit the maximum temperatures to the lower 20s in coastal parts.

Ulster and Connacht are unlikely to see heatwave conditions with maximum temperatures in the low to mid 20s today and rising to the mid 20s or higher from tomorrow.

Downes said temperatures may rise above 25 degrees in some parts in this part of the country, but it’s unlikely one station with hit the temperature on five days in a row.

He added that there is a slight chance of thunderstorms on Sunday and into Monday, “likely heralding a return to cooler near average temperatures”.

He said some counties like Galway and Roscommon may be added to the Status Yellow weather warning later in the week.

Downes advised people to follow water safety guidelines for those in water during the hot weather.

Limiting exposure to UV rays from the sun is advised, especially for children and vulnerable adults.

People are also advised to stay hydrated and conserve water where possible. The risk of fire will be high with very dry conditions so people are also reminded to properly extinguish any barbeques and avoid lighting open fires in wooded or grassland areas.

The UN’s IPCC has said that global warming has caused an increase in the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events like heatwaves.

Ireland recorded its hottest temperature in at least 135 years last month. The Met Éireann measuring site at Phoenix Park in Dublin hit 33 degrees Celsius on 18 July.

The world has already warmed by about 1.1 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times largely due to human activity, and the IPCC has warned that global heating is virtually certain to pass 1.5 degrees, probably within a decade.