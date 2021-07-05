#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Monday 5 July 2021
Advertisement

Heatwave hits Nordic countries, with 34C recorded in the Arctic

Finland’s national meteorological institute registered its hottest temperature for June since records began in 1844.

By AFP Monday 5 Jul 2021, 7:14 PM
55 minutes ago 9,208 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5486665
Image: Windy.com
Image: Windy.com

METEOROLOGISTS ACROSS THE Nordic countries have registered near-record temperatures over the weekend, including highs of 34 degrees Celsius in some places, news agencies reported.

The latest figures came after Finland’s national meteorological institute registered its hottest temperature for June since records began in 1844.

Kevo, at the far north of Finland (marked on the image above), recorded heat of 33.5 degrees Celsius yesterday, the hottest since 1914 when authorities registered 34.7 degrees Celsius, said the STT agency.

Several parts of Sweden also reported record highs for last month.

“June 2021 was the hottest June ever recorded in my hometown Stockholm by a large margin,” climate campaigner Greta Thunberg tweeted.

“The second hottest June was in 2020. The third in 2019,” she added.

Am I sensing a pattern here? Nah, probably just another coincidence.

At a national level, June 2021 was the third-hottest ever recorded in Sweden.

And Norway’s meteorological institute registered 34 degrees Celsius in Saltdal, a county near the Polar Circle.

Related Reads

05.07.21 'The gates of hell opening up': What caused the massive Gulf of Mexico fire?
05.07.21 New Zealand experiences its warmest June since records began
02.07.21 John Gibbons: Pacific Northwest heatwave shows Earth is now running a dangerous fever

That is the highest temperature measured in the country this year, and just 1.6 degrees Celsius short of Norway’s all-time record.

Several parts of the world have already experienced crushing heatwaves this year.

Canada is battling a string of forest fires in the western province of British Columbia after sweltering under temperatures of up to 49.6 degrees Celsius, a new national record.

On Thursday, the United Nations confirmed a new record high temperature for the Antarctic continent – measured last year – of 18.3 degrees Celsius.

© – AFP 2021

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie