THERE IS A Status Yellow thunderstorm warning over half the country today, which will stay in place until 9pm tonight.

The warning covers all of Leinster, as well as Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, and Waterford.

Heavy downpours are expected.

Met Éireann has warned of spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions as a result.

Cloudy & misty to start today☁️ with isolated showers🌦️.



More frequent showers will develop in the early morning, turning heavy in the east, south & midlands this afternoon & evening☔️, with intense downpours & thunderstorms developing & hail possible⛈️.



Highs🌡️ of 15 to 19°C pic.twitter.com/aguAKUT5kX — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 21, 2024

A similar warning is in place in Northern Ireland, with thunderstorms also expected in all six counties.

The UK Met Office’s Status Yellow warning will also remain in place until 9pm this evening.