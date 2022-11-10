Heineken to hike keg prices by 9% due to 'significant' rise in production costs

HEINEKEN IS INCREASING its keg prices by 9%, following “significant increases in the cost of energy, packaging, and raw materials.”

The increase is equivalent to a 17 cent rise in the price of a pint, before VAT.

The company said, however, that it is not passing on the full impact of the higher prices onto its Irish business.

A spokesperson told The Journal: “Due to significant increases in the cost of energy, packaging, and raw materials, Heineken Ireland has been left with no choice but to amend its pricing in the Irish on-trade market.

“As a result, we have written to our on-trade customers to advise them of a 9% increase in wholesale draught prices to more closely reflect the current cost of producing and supplying our products.”

Other beers distributed by Heineken Ireland include Orchard Thieves and Coors Light.

The spokesperson added that the company “is not passing on the full impact of cost rises for its Irish business.

“Heineken sets the wholesale price that is charged for its products but has no role in relation to the price paid by the consumer, as this is set by individual operators within the on-trade sector.”

The letter to customers said that “businesses in Ireland continue to face exceptional inflationary challenges and our industry is no different.”

It said the price hike was “essential for us to offset, in part, the severe cost input pressures” created by spiralling inflation.”

One publican wrote on Twitter that they would no longer be serving Heineken products as a result of the new prices.

If you’re wondering why your local has closed or why you (a bartender) have no hours in January - look no further then @Heineken_IE and their €15 a keg price increase.



This will close pubs and cost jobs. I am from tomorrow pulling Heineken products from my venue. — The Angry Bartender Ire (@TheAngryBarten3) November 10, 2022