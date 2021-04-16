#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 16 April 2021
Peaky Blinders actress Helen McCrory dies after 'heroic battle with cancer'

Her husband and fellow actor Damian Lewis confirmed her death this afternoon.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 16 Apr 2021, 5:13 PM
38 minutes ago 14,213 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5412297
Helen McCrory in 2019
Image: Isabel Infantes via PA Images
Image: Isabel Infantes via PA Images

ACTRESS HELEN MCCRORY, best known for starring in the Harry Potter films and Peaky Blinders, has died aged 52 after a “heroic battle with cancer”.  

Her husband and fellow actor Damian Lewis confirmed her death in a statement on social media this afternoon. 

“I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from family and friends,” Lewis wrote. 

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives,” he said. 

“She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.” 

McCrory played the role of Polly Gray in the popular TV series Peaky Blinders from 2013 to 2020.

She also appeared in the final three Harry Potter films, playing the role of Narcissa Malfoy. 

McCrory was born in Paddington, London, to a Welsh mother and Scottish-born father and was the eldest of three children.

She attended school in Hertfordshire, then spent a year living in Italy, before returning to London to study acting at the Drama Centre.

McCrory and Lewis married in 2007 and share a daughter Manon, born in 2006, and son Gulliver, born in 2007.

With reporting by Press Association

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

