Gardaí investigate bomb scare at home of Justice Minister Helen McEntee

Gardaí attended the home of the minister last night.

Gardaí attended the home of the minister last night.

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a threatening phone call that claimed there was a bomb at the home of Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

Gardaí visited the home of justice minister last night after the bomb threat was made to the Samaritans charity, who in turn contacted gardaí.

The bomb scare at the minister’s home resulted in the gardaí rushing over to McEntee’s Meath home.

It is understood that a search of her home was carried out yesterday evening, but nothing of concern was discovered. Investigations by the gardaí are believed to be ongoing.

Teh gardaí said said it does not comment on security matters when asked for comment.

McEntee is pregnant with her first child and is due in May. The minister will become the first Cabinet minister to give birth while in office.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

At present, public office holders have to claim sick leave when they take time off to have and look after their newborn baby. However, McEntee has said she is taking six months leave.

When contacted by TheJournal.ie, a spokesman for the minister declined to comment.