#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Monday 8 March 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí investigate bomb scare at home of Justice Minister Helen McEntee

McEntee is pregnant with her first child and is due in May

By Christina Finn Monday 8 Mar 2021, 4:29 PM
56 minutes ago 11,861 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5375365
Gardaí attended the home of the minister last night.
Image: Sam Boal
Gardaí attended the home of the minister last night.
Gardaí attended the home of the minister last night.
Image: Sam Boal

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a threatening phone call that claimed there was a bomb at the home of Justice Minister Helen McEntee. 

Gardaí visited the home of justice minister last night after the bomb threat was made to the Samaritans charity, who in turn contacted gardaí.

The bomb scare at the minister’s home resulted in the gardaí rushing over to McEntee’s Meath home.

It is understood that a search of her home was carried out yesterday evening, but nothing of concern was discovered. Investigations by the gardaí are believed to be ongoing.

Teh gardaí said said it does not comment on security matters when asked for comment.

McEntee is pregnant with her first child and is due in May. The minister will become the first Cabinet minister to give birth while in office. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

At present, public office holders have to claim sick leave when they take time off to have and look after their newborn baby. However, McEntee has said she is taking six months leave.

When contacted by TheJournal.ie, a spokesman for the minister declined to comment.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie