Should Varadkar have eye on McEntee vying for his job? 'Absolutely not' says minister

JUSTICE MINISTER Helen McEntee says she has “never been shy” of the fact that she is ambitious, but told reporters today that she has full confidence in Leo Varadkar as the leader of Fine Gael and as Taoiseach.

Speaking outside Government Buildings today, McEntee said was asked if Varadkar should be looking over his shoulder for her vying for his job.

She replied: “Absolutely not.”

McEntee said her focus was on the justice portfolio since she returned from maternity leave last week.

Her comments come amid reports of unease within Fine Gael over Varadkar’s leadership with concerns the party is in a “drift”.

Varadkar shut down such criticisms on Monday stating the claim was “not fair”.

Speaking at the same event Higher Education Minister Simon Harris – someone many within the party often tip as the next leader of Fine Gael – said he is “clearly not” working against the party leader and that criticisms of Varadkar’s leadership were “simply an issue that doesn’t arise”.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney – who ran against Varadkar for the top job in 2017 – described the Taoiseach as an “extremely talented” politician and said that he is giving “very strong leadership”, particularly in the context of the economy.

It was put to McEntee that there were reports that some of her party colleagues had ruled her out for leadership because she took maternity leave.

The justice minister said she is “sure” there were people who did not approve of her taking maternity leave a second time, but added that she was entitled to do so.

“I think, as the same as any other woman, I should be entitled to take maternity leave as far as possible to go about my work, to come back, to continue my job. And that’s exactly what I intend to do

“I’m sure there are people who don’t approve of the fact that I took maternity leave for a second time,” she said.

“I don’t really have much to say to that. I think, as the same as any other woman, I should be entitled to take maternity leave as far as possible to go about my work, to come back, to continue my job.

“And that’s exactly what I intend to do.”

The minister said she wanted to be clear that the vast majority of her party colleagues have been supportive, but also wanted to reiterate that being a working parent is not easy.

“It’s not straightforward on anybody who’s working and has children, be it male or female – it’s not straightforward, it’s not easy,” she said.

“Of course, we want more women in politics and I hope by myself, and indeed many of my other colleagues since then, taking maternity leave, I hope it shows that it is a career for women.

“Not just, you know, be a TD and progress and be a minister but that you can actually continue to progress in your career while also having children.”