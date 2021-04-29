#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 29 April 2021
Justice Minister Helen McEntee gives birth to a baby boy

She is the first sitting minister to give birth.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 29 Apr 2021, 9:08 AM
1 hour ago 10,886 Views 24 Comments
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

MINISTER FOR JUSTICE Helen McEntee has given birth, becoming the first person to do so while serving in Cabinet.

The minister gave birth to a baby boy last night, her first child, with the news reported by LMFM this morning. 

It is also reported that the baby weighed 7 pounds and 8 ounces and was born in the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin.

It comes just a day after she began maternity leave. Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys will become Minister for Justice while McEntee takes time off.

McEntee was congratulated on the birth of her son by a number of her Cabinet and Dáil colleagues on social media.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

