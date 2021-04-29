Justice Minister Helen McEntee gives birth to a baby boy

MINISTER FOR JUSTICE Helen McEntee has given birth, becoming the first person to do so while serving in Cabinet.

The minister gave birth to a baby boy last night, her first child, with the news reported by LMFM this morning.

It is also reported that the baby weighed 7 pounds and 8 ounces and was born in the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin.

It comes just a day after she began maternity leave. Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys will become Minister for Justice while McEntee takes time off.

McEntee was congratulated on the birth of her son by a number of her Cabinet and Dáil colleagues on social media.