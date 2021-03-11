Justice Minister to take six months paid maternity leave from 30 April

JUSTICE MINISTER HELEN McEntee will take six months paid maternity leave from 30 April.

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, the Taoiseach announced that the government would facilitate the minister’s maternity leave.

Minister McEntee will become a minister without a portfolio, and Minister Heather Humphreys will temporarily hold the position of Minister for Justice as well as her existing role.

Hildegard Naughten, the super junior minister, will take on some justice duties as well as her existing junior responsibilities.

McEntee will become the first Cabinet minister to give birth while in office. The baby is due in May. The minister previously stated that she intended to take six months’ leave.

Due to public office holders not being entitled to maternity leave, previous politicians who have become mothers have claimed sick leave when they take time off to have and look after their newborn baby.

In a statement, McEntee said: “Just as girls of my generation looked to the strong women who came before us for inspiration and guidance, those of us in politics now have a responsibility to make it easier for today’s girls to fulfil those dreams and ambitions.

“I and my colleagues in Government are determined to change the current system for the next generation. I welcome the fact that the Citizen’s Assembly on Gender Equality is considering the question of maternity, paternity and other types of leave for public representatives.

While I am very thankful to all my colleagues for their help and co-operation in accommodating me, it is clear that the lack of provision for maternity, paternity and other types of leave for those in public life is an issue that needs a long term solution.

I look forward to working with colleagues across politics to bring about these much needed changes.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said earlier this week that the government was committed to facilitating McEntee taking maternity leave “and to not have to resign”.

He said he believes that facilitating the minister taking maternity leave “will be a catalyst for wider change and reforms”.

Speaking at an event this week, McEntee said she is not the first female politician to have a baby, and she won’t be the last.

She said it was frustrating that though women had gone before her, nothing within the system had changed.

McEntee said it is not about telling women that they should take maternity leave, but more about providing choice for women.

If “breaking down barriers” is important and if encouraging women into politics is to be done, then it is about facilitating women to have a family and continue in their career in politics, she said.

She said she hoped her situation would “bring about change” for all female politicians, whether they are ministers, TDs or local councillors.

With reporting from Sean Murray