McEntee says disciplinary process for garda suspended over bicycle took 'longer than anybody would like'

MINISTER FOR JUSTICE Helen McEntee has said the disciplinary process for a garda who was suspended over giving an unclaimed bicycle to an elderly man took “longer than anybody would like”.

However, she defended the system in place and said that the necessary process was followed.

A garda was cleared of any wrongdoing following a three-year suspension over giving an unclaimed bicycle from a garda storeroom to an elderly man during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Garda Representative Association has criticised the nature of the investigation carried out into the garda and likened it to cracking “a nut with a sledgehammer”.

The investigation was carried out by the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which is tasked with probing the most serious of offences.

Speaking to RTÉ today, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee insisted at first that she would not comment on “any specific case”.

“We have a process and I think it’s important that the process is allowed to follow due course. There is an outcome there and we all fully accept the outcome,” she said.

“I think what’s most important for me as minister is making sure the disciplinary process or any other like it is efficient, that it acts in a quick way and the outcome is beneficial for all of those involved.”

When pushed for a reaction to the investigation, McEntee reiterated that “what’s most important to me is that you have a system that’s efficient and effective and that where somebody is cleared, that that can be done as quickly as possible”.

“But there is a process and you have to allow that to take its course. I’m not going to comment on any individual case,” she said.

She later admitted that “this particular case certainly took longer than anybody would like” but added again that “the system was followed”.