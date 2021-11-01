#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Monday 1 November 2021
Advertisement

Helen McEntee to return as Justice Minister today after six months maternity leave

McEntee gave birth to a boy in April, becoming the first woman to have a baby while serving in Cabinet.

By Christina Finn Monday 1 Nov 2021, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 6,529 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5586986
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

HELEN MCENTEE IS to return as Minister of Justice today after six months maternity leave.

McEntee gave birth to a boy in April, becoming the first woman to have a baby while serving in Cabinet.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys took over the role as Minister for Justice – in addition to her own portfolio – while McEntee was away. Hildegard Naughten, the super junior minister, also took on some justice duties as well as her existing junior responsibilities.

Due to public office holders not being entitled to maternity leave, previous politicians who have become mothers have claimed sick leave when they take time off to have and look after their newborn baby.

The Taoiseach said earlier this year said the current legal framework is “based on completely outdated assumptions and attitudes in this area”.

The government has said it will legislate to make the changes needed as regards maternity leave for those holding office.

The Taoiseach said there is an absolute requirement for permanent reform in this area to ensure full equality for all public representatives and the need to introduce maternity and paternity leave for councillors, Senators, TDs, and Ministers.

Before taking maternity leave, McEntee said: “Just as girls of my generation looked to the strong women who came before us for inspiration and guidance, those of us in politics now have a responsibility to make it easier for today’s girls to fulfil those dreams and ambitions.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Speaking ahead of McEntee’s return, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar expressed his thanks to Minister Humphreys for stepping into the role for the last six months. Humphreys and Varadkar said they are both delighted to have McEntee back from this week.

Varadkar said the Fine Gael side of government has been short-staffed recently, with McEntee on maternity leave, Further Education Minister Simon Harris off on paternity leave for a period and Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney being abroad on State business frequently.

“It will be good to have the full team back next week,” said Varadkar, who said he is looking forward to getting a lot of work done between now and Christmas.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie