Helen McEntee returns as Justice Minister this week after six months maternity leave

HELEN MCENTEE IS to return to her position as justice minister on Thursday.

McEntee went on maternity leave in November 2022, with Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys taking over her role until the Cabinet reshuffle.

In December’s reshuffle, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris became the interim justice minister.

Advertisement

McEntee gave birth to her second child in December. The minister and her husband, Paul, already have another son, Michael, who was born in April 2021.

Due to ministers and TDs not being entitled to maternity leave, previous politicians who have become mothers have claimed sick leave when they take time off to have and look after their newborn baby.

The Government has committed to legislate to make the changes needed as regards maternity leave for those holding office.

However, despite such promises, no legislative reform has taken place.

The heads of the Maternity Leave for Members of the Oireachtas Bill 2023 are currently being prepared, it is understood.