Emergency services attending scene after light helicopter crashes into field in Co Kildare

The helicopter crashed into a field in the Kilcullen area.

EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE at the scene of a crash involving a light helicopter in Co Kildare.

The incident happened this evening near Kilcullen where it is understood there has been heavy fog today.

Gardaí and emergency services, including three air accident investigators, have been dispatched to the scene.

The Department of Transport, which has responsibility for air traffic issues, told The Journal that the investigators were on their way to attend the incident, following an “occurrence involving a light helicopter”, some 6km southeast of Kilcullen.

The number of persons travelling on board the helicopter is not yet known.

It is understood that the helicopter involved is privately owned.

The Garda Press Office said gardaí and emergency services are “currently at the scene of a helicopter crash” in Kilcullen.

“The light helicopter crashed in a field in the Kilcullen area. The scene is currently being held by Gardaí,” the spokesperson said, adding that the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) had been notified.

The AAIU earlier posted on social media that it had been notified of the crash.

The AAIU has been notified of an occurrence involving a light helicopter approximately 6km south-east of Kilcullen, Co. Kildare. Three Inspectors of Air Accidents are deploying to the site to commence an investigation. — AAIU IRELAND (@aaiu_ireland) December 11, 2022

A spokesperson for the Department of Transport said: “The AAIU has been notified of an occurrence involving a light helicopter approximately 6km south-east of Kilcullen, Co. Kildare.

“Three Inspectors of Air Accidents are deploying to the site to commence an investigation.”

Additional reporting by Niall O’Connor