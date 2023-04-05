Hepatitis C home testing kits are now available for free from HSE

THE HSE IS launching a new free Hepatitis C home testing kit.

People will be able to order the testing kit online at the HSE’s new Hepatitis C online service. The kit will then be delivered to their home by post.

Users will complete the finger prick test at home and post the sample to the laboratory in a pre-paid envelope provided.

Individuals will then receive their results by text or phone.

Those who require follow on treatment will be referred to participating clinics or hospitals.

Treatment for Hepatitis C is free. The HSE said tablets are effective and well-tolerated, with over 95% of people cured in as little as 8 to 12 weeks.

The new home testing service could help people unknowingly living with Hepatitis C to get a life-saving diagnosis and treatment sooner, the HSE said.

A person should get tested for Hepatitis C if they:

have ever shared needles or equipment to inject any type of drug, even if you’ve only injected once

have ever shared equipment to snort or sniff drugs

have ever been in prison

have a tattoo, especially if you got it a long time ago or in a non-professional setting or in a prison

are from a country where Hepatitis C is common

have ever received blood or blood products in another country where blood donations are not tested

have ever had medical or dental treatment in a country where Hepatitis C is common and infection control is poor

were born to a mother who had Hepatitis C at the time of your birth

are a man who takes part in chemsex or has condomless, rough or extreme sex with men

are a man who has sex with men and you have HIV

have lived with someone with Hepatitis C and there is a chance they may have passed it on

received an organ transplant in Ireland before 1992

had sexual contact with an injecting drug user

The National Hepatitis C Treatment Programme estimates that up to 3,000 people in Ireland may currently have the blood-borne virus, which infects the liver.

If left untreated, the virus can cause serious and potentially life-threatening damage, leading to cirrhosis, possible liver failure and cancer – as well as a risk of spreading the disease to others.

“One of our biggest challenges in getting people tested for Hepatitis C is that people can live without symptoms or feeling sick. This means a lot of people living with the virus don’t realise they have it,” Professor Aiden McCormick, HSE clinic lead for the Hepatitis C Programme, said.

“We’re calling on people to order this quick finger-prick test toind out whether you’ve been exposed to Hepatitis C – it could save your life,” McCormick said.

“If you have ever shared a needle including piercings, tattoos or injected drugs using needles, you could be at risk. Hepatitis C can be a fatal disease but it is a curable disease,” he said.

“Treatment for Hepatitis C takes between eight to 12 weeks and is a course of tablets that have hardly any side effects. These tablets are highly effective at clearing the infection in more than 95% of people.”