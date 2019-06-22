This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 22 June, 2019
Here are the days Dublin's College Green will be pedestrianised this summer

The area will be traffic-free on three Sundays in late July and early August.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 22 Jun 2019, 2:15 PM
54 minutes ago 4,343 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4693583
The proposed College Green plaza was rejected by An Bord Pleanála last year.
Image: Dublin City Council
Image: Dublin City Council

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has confirmed that College Green in the city centre will be traffic-free on Sunday 21 July, Sunday 28 July and Sunday 4 August. 

The council announced the measure earlier this year and has confirmed that the area in front of Bank of Ireland will be pedestrianised on these three Sundays.

“College Green will become, in effect, pedestrianised on these days and a programme of family orientated events will be held,” a council spokesperson said.

A permanent pedestrianised plaza for College Green was proposed by the council in 2016 and sought to ban all traffic from the area, before being rejected by An Bord Pleanála (ABP) last year over traffic concerns. 

The council hasn’t abandoned the plan for a permanent plaza and aims to lodge a fresh application with ABP this year. In the meantime, the council is trialing a traffic-free College Green to gauge reaction. 

Brendan O’Brien of the council’s Traffic Department told a meeting of the Transport Committee in January that these traffic-free Sundays would allow people to see “what College Green can do”.

In a study carried out by Amarách Research last November for RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live and TheJournal.ie, the majority of the 1,000 people surveyed said that the area in front of the Bank of Ireland should be traffic-free. 

Of those surveyed, just 22% said that College Green should not be pedestrianised.

Last week, councillors agreed to prepare and implement a “Pedestrian Strategy” over the next five years which will pursue the plaza project and which also aims to have Drury Street, South William Street, Moore Street and Dame Lane pedestrianised by 2024. 

The council spokesperson said that an event management company “has been engaged to assist with the development of an appropriate programme of events” for each Sunday and that traffic management arrangements are now “being finalised and discussions taking place with relevant stakeholders”. 

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

