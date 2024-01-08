Here are the nominations for the best Irish album of 2023

THE NOMINATIONS FOR RTÉ’s Choice Music Prize Album of the Year have been released.

The winners of the prize will get €10,000 and all shortlisted acts will receive a specially-commissioned award.

The nominations for the other categories, such as Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, will be announced throughout the week.

Here’s the shortlist for Album of the Year are as follows:

Grian Chatten – Chaos For The Fly

CMAT – Crazymad, For Me

John Francis Flynn – Look Over The Wall, See The Sky

Kojaque – PHANTOM OF THE AFTERS

Lankum – False Lankum

Rachael Lavelle – Big Dreams

Soda Blonde – Dream Big

The Murder Capital – Gigi’s Recovery

The Scratch – Mind Yourself

Ezra Williams – Supernumeraries