Here are the nominations for the best Irish album of 2023

The winners will be announced on 7 March on RTÉ 2FM.
THE NOMINATIONS FOR RTÉ’s Choice Music Prize Album of the Year have been released.

The winners of the prize will get €10,000 and all shortlisted acts will receive a specially-commissioned award.

The nominations for the other categories, such as Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, will be announced throughout the week.

Here’s the shortlist for Album of the Year are as follows:

Grian Chatten – Chaos For The Fly 

CMAT – Crazymad, For Me 

John Francis Flynn – Look Over The Wall, See The Sky 

Kojaque – PHANTOM OF THE AFTERS 

Lankum – False Lankum

Rachael Lavelle – Big Dreams

Soda Blonde – Dream Big 

The Murder Capital – Gigi’s Recovery 

The Scratch – Mind Yourself

Ezra Williams – Supernumeraries 

