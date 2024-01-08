Here are the nominations for the best Irish album of 2023

THE NOMINATIONS FOR RTÉ’s Choice Music Prize Album of the Year have been released.
The winners of the prize will get €10,000 and all shortlisted acts will receive a specially-commissioned award.
The nominations for the other categories, such as Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, will be announced throughout the week.
Here’s the shortlist for Album of the Year are as follows:
Grian Chatten – Chaos For The Fly
CMAT – Crazymad, For Me
John Francis Flynn – Look Over The Wall, See The Sky
Kojaque – PHANTOM OF THE AFTERS
Lankum – False Lankum
Rachael Lavelle – Big Dreams
Soda Blonde – Dream Big
The Murder Capital – Gigi’s Recovery
The Scratch – Mind Yourself
Ezra Williams – Supernumeraries
