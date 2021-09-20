At least two injured in US high school shooting

POLICE IN THE US state of Virginia are currently at the scene of an active shooter at a high school.

At least two people have suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The incident happened at the Heritage High School in the Newport News area.

“Police are on scene of a shooting at Heritage High School,” Newport News Police Department said in a statement.

“Students are being evacuated and sent to the tennis courts. Parents can meet them there.

“Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds that are not believed to be life-threatening.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Police dismissed reports of active shooters at other schools in the city of Newport News.