Admission charges for Dún Aonghasa, Castletown House and other heritage sites to be waived

Admission fees for Dún Aonghasa will be waved for the rest of the year.

ADMISSION CHARGES TO certain Office of Public Works (OPW) heritage sites are being waived as part of the government’s July Stimulus Plan in an effort to encourage domestic tourism and support for the tourist economy.

The charges will be waived from this Monday and the measure will remain in place until the end of the year. It is hoped that this will help provide a greater appeal to Irish people to stay at home and take staycations and short breaks within Ireland particularly over the next six months.

The OPW manages 70 visitor sites around the country including some of the most iconic historic locations like the Rock of Cashel, Dún Aonghasa and Castletown House. Last year they attracted a total of over 9.3 million visitors.

Minister of State for the OPW Patrick O’Donovan today announced that many of these places will have either reduced admission fees or no charges at all for the rest of this year.

A small number of the busiest sites will not be offered with free admission as the OPW said there are concerns that they might be “overwhelmed with large numbers of visitors and create a significant Covid-19 risk”.

The OPW sites that will have fully fee admission are:

Battle of the Boyne/Oldbridge Estates

Blasket Centre

Carrowmore

Castletown House and parklands

Céide Fields

Charles For

Corlea Trackway

Desmond Castle, Newcastlewest

Dún Aoghnasa

Emo Estate

Glebe Gallery

Glendalough monastic site

Hill of Tara site

JFK Arboretum

Jerpoint Abbey

Kells Priory

Kilmacurragh National Botanic Gardens

Loughcrew

National Botanic Gardens, Glasnevin

Old Mellifont Abbey

Ormond Castle

Pearse Museum, Rathfarnham

Pearse Cottage

Portumna Castle Estate

Rathfarnham Castle

Roscrea Heritage grounds

Scattery Island

Trim Castle grounds

Fota Arboretum and gardens

Clonmacnoise, Garinish Island and the Rock of Cashel will have half price admission charges for the rest of the year.

“Hopefully people will be able to discover something new or maybe they’ll be able to relive a childhood experience with their own families,” the OPW said today. “But we would encourage everyone to get out there and see what Ireland has to offer.”