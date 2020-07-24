This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 24 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Admission charges for Dún Aonghasa, Castletown House and other heritage sites to be waived

The government hopes this will help to encourage people to take trips within Ireland.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 24 Jul 2020, 3:37 PM
1 hour ago 5,397 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5158924
Admission fees for Dún Aonghasa will be waved for the rest of the year.
Image: Shutterstock
Admission fees for Dún Aonghasa will be waved for the rest of the year.
Admission fees for Dún Aonghasa will be waved for the rest of the year.
Image: Shutterstock

ADMISSION CHARGES TO certain Office of Public Works (OPW) heritage sites are being waived as part of the government’s July Stimulus Plan in an effort to encourage domestic tourism and support for the tourist economy.

The charges will be waived from this Monday and the measure will remain in place until the end of the year. It is hoped that this will help provide a greater appeal to Irish people to stay at home and take staycations and short breaks within Ireland particularly over the next six months.

The OPW manages 70 visitor sites around the country including some of the most iconic historic locations like the Rock of Cashel, Dún Aonghasa and Castletown House. Last year they attracted a total of over 9.3 million visitors.

Minister of State for the OPW Patrick O’Donovan today announced that many of these places will have either reduced admission fees or no charges at all for the rest of this year.

A small number of the busiest sites will not be offered with free admission as the OPW said there are concerns that they might be “overwhelmed with large numbers of visitors and create a significant Covid-19 risk”.

The OPW sites that will have fully fee admission are:

  • Battle of the Boyne/Oldbridge Estates
  • Blasket Centre
  • Carrowmore
  • Castletown House and parklands
  • Céide Fields
  • Charles For
  • Corlea Trackway
  • Desmond Castle, Newcastlewest
  • Dún Aoghnasa
  • Emo Estate
  • Glebe Gallery
  • Glendalough monastic site
  • Hill of Tara site
  • JFK Arboretum
  • Jerpoint Abbey
  • Kells Priory
  • Kilmacurragh National Botanic Gardens
  • Loughcrew
  • National Botanic Gardens, Glasnevin
  • Old Mellifont Abbey
  • Ormond Castle
  • Pearse Museum, Rathfarnham
  • Pearse Cottage
  • Portumna Castle Estate
  • Rathfarnham Castle
  • Roscrea Heritage grounds
  • Scattery Island
  • Trim Castle grounds
  • Fota Arboretum and gardens

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Clonmacnoise, Garinish Island and the Rock of Cashel will have half price admission charges for the rest of the year. 

“Hopefully people will be able to discover something new or maybe they’ll be able to relive a childhood experience with their own families,” the OPW said today. “But we would encourage everyone to get out there and see what Ireland has to offer.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie