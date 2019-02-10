This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kerry driver arrested for drug driving and €300 worth of cocaine seized

Gardaí made a number of arrests and stops around the country this weekend.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 10 Feb 2019, 12:10 PM
17 minutes ago 1,282 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4486531
File photo of Garda checkpoint.
Image: Sam Boal
File photo of Garda checkpoint.
File photo of Garda checkpoint.
Image: Sam Boal

GARDAÍ HAVE MADE a number of arrests on our roads in the past 24 hours.

In Caherciveen, the Kerry Drugs Unit arrested a driver for drink driving and dangerous driving after their car ended up in a ditch. The driver also had no insurance, Gardaí said on Twitter.

Shortly after, another driver in the area was arrested for drug driving and €300 worth of cocaine was seized.

In Limerick, a driver who initially failed to stop for a Garda checkpoint, was found to be six times over the drink-drive limit when they were finally stopped. The vehicle was seized and the driver was held in custody for special sitting of the District Court.

The Longford Roads Policing Unit also detected a motorist travelling at 108kmph in a 60-kmph zone at Derrahaun, Co Longford. A fixed charge penalty notice will be issued to the driver.

Yesterday, Gardaí in Dublin seized €30,000 worth of heroin and €9,000 in cash as part of on-going drugs operation targeting the sale/supply of controlled drugs in Ballymun.

A man in his 20s was charged and appeared before the courts yesterday morning.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

