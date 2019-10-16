This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 16 October, 2019
Heroin worth €70,000 hidden in ‘sample pulley wheels’ seized at Dublin Airport

The package in which the drugs were found was from South Africa.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 16 Oct 2019, 9:13 PM
1 hour ago
Where the heroin was found.
Image: Revenue
Image: Revenue

A LARGE QUANTITY of heroin has been seized by Revenue officers at Dublin Airport.

Approximately 650g of the drug were discovered in a package described as ‘sample pulley wheels’.

The package arrived from South Africa last week and was destined for an address in north Dublin.

The heroin has an estimated street value of €70,000. Investigations are ongoing.

A spokesperson said the seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting drug smuggling.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling they have been advised to contact Revenue in confidence on the freephone number 1800 295 295.

Órla Ryan
