Heroin worth €70,000 hidden in ‘sample pulley wheels’ seized at Dublin Airport

Where the heroin was found.

A LARGE QUANTITY of heroin has been seized by Revenue officers at Dublin Airport.

Approximately 650g of the drug were discovered in a package described as ‘sample pulley wheels’.

The package arrived from South Africa last week and was destined for an address in north Dublin.

The heroin has an estimated street value of €70,000. Investigations are ongoing.

A spokesperson said the seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting drug smuggling.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling they have been advised to contact Revenue in confidence on the freephone number 1800 295 295.